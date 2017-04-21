Jaipur: Same gotra couple stripped for eloping

(Source: Google maps) (Source: Google maps)

A mob has allegedly thrashed, stripped and paraded a same gotra couple for eloping at Shambhupura in Rajasthan’s Banswara’s district. The couple’s attackers included their fathers and brothers as well as other family members and neighbours.

“The incident took place on April 16. The girl’s family was in talks with another family for her marriage. However, the girl, 18, was in love with Kachru, 20, who belonged to the same gotra,’’ station house officer Ravindra Singh said. “They escaped to Banswara’s Salopat area on the Gujarat border and were at the residence of boy’s uncle.’’ A khap panchayat ordered that the couple be brought back. “The villagers were angry at the couple for eloping and for daring to be in a relationship despite being in the same gotra,” Banswara SP Anand Sharma said.

Singh said that the couple was beaten, stripped and paraded upon their return to their village. The 18-year-old was assumed “tainted” under the ‘natra’ tradition and handed over to a man in the village the same day. “The man’s family was supposed to pay Rs 80,000 for the girl and had given Rs 5,000,” Singh said.

The incident came to the police’s notice when videos of the parade started circulating on April 18. Eighteen people were arrested after a case was lodged under various sections of the IPC and under the IT Act. Singh added that the man is undergoing treatment, while the woman and her mother have been given police protection.

