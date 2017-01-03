Jaipur: Nine juveniles escape from observation home

Nine juvenile delinquents fled from a government-run observation home in Sethi Colony in Jaipur after breaking a bathroom wall on Monday night, police said on Tuesday.The boys managed to dodge the security guards posted at the observation home. However, one of them was later arrested. All the boys are in the age group of 14 to 18 years, said the police.

“There is no CCTV camera installed in the area from where the juveniles fled.Still, we have managed to nab one of them. We are interrogating him to know their plan. “We have repeatedly written to the observation home administration to beef-up security and renovate old building but our reminders have fallen on deaf ears,” Incharge SHO, Transport Nagar Police Station, Om Prakash told PTI.

“We are examining the photos and address of the juveniles and contacting their families to know their whereabouts.In September and November last year, 16 and 17 juveniles respectively had managed to escape from the same observation home,” police said.

Commissioner and Secretary, Child Empowerment Department, Narayan Lal said this is the fifth such incident since July last year. “We have written to the Finance Department to sanction 24 securitymen to guard the observation home round-the-clock,” he said.