Jaipur: Minor rape victim tries to dump infant daughter

A minor rape victim unsuccessfully tried to dump her five-day-old daughter at Jaipur station on Friday night, police said Sunday. The 14-year-old victim, her brother, and their mother, were prevented from doing so by Rajasthan State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (RSCPCR) chief Manan Chaturvedi.

The girl delivered the baby at a Jaipur hospital on January 29 and was discharged five days later, said police.

“The girl’s brother drives an auto-rickshaw and word got out through another auto-rickshaw driver that they were planning to dump the infant. After the tip-off, I drove to the spot and met the girl and her mother,” Chaturvedi said. “They just wanted to have the child taken away from them. And they were relieved when I did so,” she added.

The child is now in a childcare home awaiting adoption. “The family told us that they fear ostracisation and wanted to drop off the infant at a desolate spot,” said Bhagwan Sahay, SHO of Nahargarh police station.

After delivery on January 29, the girl’s father had filed a complaint, based on which police lodged an FIR and arrested one Ajay Singh under the POCSO Act and Section 376 (rape) of the IPC.