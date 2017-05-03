Jaipur: Minor held in Alwar lynching case

Video grab shows the attack on dairy farmer Pehlu Khan in Alwar district on April 1. He died of injuries later. Video grab shows the attack on dairy farmer Pehlu Khan in Alwar district on April 1. He died of injuries later.

Rajasthan Police on Tuesday held a minor, the seventh to be held in the Pehlu Khan lynching case, saying the boy was clearly identifiable in the video of the assault. Dairy farmer Pehlu, his sons and two others were beaten up by cow vigilantes in Alwar’s Behror on April 1. Pehlu died two days later. The six people named in the police complaint, however, are yet to be arrested.

“We have held a 17-year-old, a resident of Dheekwad in Alwar for the assault on Pehlu Khan and others and sent him to a juvenile home. He is clearly identifiable in the video of the assault,” said investigating officer DSP Parmal Singh. The officer said efforts were on to nab the six who were named in the complaint by Pehlu. Pehlu, 55, was attacked by the “gau rakshaks” while they were on their way to Haryana after purchasing cattle in Rajasthan.

Simultaneous calls for marches for and against Pehlu have been planned by the local Meo panchayat and the cow vigilantes, respectively, on Wednesday, when Pehlu’s death will complete a month. On Tuesday, the police told the Meo panchayat: “We have been apprised that you have not been given permission for a march by the district administration. Thus, this is to state that you are restricted from holding such a march which may lead to a law and order situation.”

