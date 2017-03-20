Jaipur: Hotel sealed, 2 held after ‘beef’ rumour

A hotel in Jaipur was sealed while its owner and one of his staff members arrested for alleged improper disposal of meat remains, police said on Sunday. “Someone spread a rumour that Hotel Hayat Rabbani in Sindhi Camp area in Jaipur was preparing and disposing beef remains. However, the rumours were baseless and the actual matter is that locals were unhappy over the ‘non-vegetarian’ remains which the hotel threw openly; cows were consuming these remains which angered the locals,” Jaipur (West) Deputy Commissioner of Police, Ashok Kumar Gupta said.

“So, after the complaint by (Gau Raksha Dal leader) Kamal Didi, we arrested hotel owner Naeem Rabbani and one of his staff members under section 295 A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) of the Indian Penal Code,” Gupta said.

“The hotel was vacated and shut down by the municipal corporation,” he said. Police denied that the hotel staff was beaten up by angry locals. Jaipur deputy mayor Manoj Bhardwaj said, “We have sealed the hotel as they could not produce a licence to operate their restaurant. Second, they were disposing their waste openly and flouting rules.”

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now