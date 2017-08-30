Watch: Doctors engage in verbal spat during surgery of pregnant woman; newborn declared dead

In a shocking case of medical negligence, two doctors at Jodhpur’s Umaid Hospital had a verbal spat inside the operation theatre while a pregnant woman was undergoing an emergency C-section.
The hospital superintendent said doctors could not save the newborn baby. “When the woman was admitted, the fetus was in distress. It had a low heartbeat. We will probe the reason for the newborn’s death,” he said.
Meanwhile, the Umaid Hospital principal, AL Bhat, said both the doctors were immediately removed from duty.
“Both doctors have been removed immediately and disciplinary action will be taken against them,” he said.
In a video accessed by news agency ANI, the doctors were seen exchanging expletives in Hindi. According TV reports, the doctors have been identified as Dr Ashok Neniwal, a gynaecologist, and anesthetist Dr ML Tak. It is, however, unclear what might have lead to the verbal spat.
“You stay within your limits,” one of the doctors was heard saying.
#WATCH Rajasthan: Verbal spat between two doctors in OT during the surgery of a pregnant woman in Jodhpur’s Umaid Hospital (29.8.17) pic.twitter.com/eZfHHISQGB
— ANI (@ANI) August 30, 2017
The video was shot on a mobile phone by what appears to be one of the hospital staff members. Carrying mobile phones into the operation theatre is restricted as they are known to spread infection.
