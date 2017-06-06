Jaipur: Five killed as truck hits car

he accident happened near Chomu House Circle at around 4 am Tuesday (Source: Google Maps) he accident happened near Chomu House Circle at around 4 am Tuesday (Source: Google Maps)

Five persons were today killed when an overloaded truck tipped over and crushed their car near Chomu House Circle in the city. Police said they discovered the car underneath the truck only after removing the heavier vehicle. “The car was badly flattened and it was hard to take the bodies out,” said Kamal Nayan, SHO of the accident police station (south). The accident happened at around 4 am Tuesday. Police said the truck was overloaded with sacks of salt.

The deceased were identified as Rahul, Roshni, Jyoti, Nitesh and Sweeti, the SHO said. The car was travelling towards the statue circle, he said. The post-mortem is going on, he said, adding that the truck driver fled after the incident.

