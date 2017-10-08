Protest against JDA land acquisition intensifies 

For over a week now, farmers affected by the acquisition have been digging pits and burying themselves neck-deep in them. The protesters alleged the state government was not “serious about resolving their issues”. (PTI) For over a week now, farmers affected by the acquisition have been digging pits and burying themselves neck-deep in them. The protesters alleged the state government was not “serious about resolving their issues”. (PTI)

The protest at Nindar village here against the alleged forced acquisition of land by the Jaipur Development Authority (JDA) for a housing project has intensified, with villagers going on a hunger strike. The protesters claimed talks with the authorities have failed and more people have joined the agitation.

“The JDA Commissioner had, in the presence of the urban development and housing minister, assured resolution of our problems. “He had agreed to conduct a fresh survey of our land. But now they have reneged on their promise,” Nagendra Singh Shekhawat of Nindar Bachao Yuva Kisan Sangarsh Samiti said.

Due to government apathy, 33 people gave up food yesterday and around 30 others have gone on a relay hunger strike at the protest site. Shekhawat claimed the farmers had told the state government that “the survey conducted by the JDA was wrong”.

The protesters are against the acquisition of more than 1,300 bighas of land for a housing project as “the compensation offered is not enough”, he said. The JDA has taken possession of 600 bighas of land so far and deposited Rs 60 crore in a local court as compensation for it after villagers refused to accept the amount, claiming it did not hold up to the prevailing market rates.

Around 10,000 houses will be built under the scheme announced in January 2011.

