Udaipur: Dalit groom assaulted for ‘daring’ to ride mare

. The wedding processing was headed to a temple and moving past houses of Rajputs. (Representational) . The wedding processing was headed to a temple and moving past houses of Rajputs. (Representational)

A Dalit groom was pushed off his mare and assaulted allegedly by upper-caste men in Rajasthan’s Udaipur on Thursday evening for “daring” to ride a mare during a traditional wedding procession around the village. “The incident took place during Bindoli. The wedding processing was headed to a temple and moving past houses of Rajputs. A few men were angry with me for sitting on the mare. They came to us, shouting abuses, and pushed me off the mare,” said 25-year-old Kailash Meghwal, who has bandages on his head now. “While the men assaulted me, the women abused us. The men used some sharp objects to hit me,” he said.

“There are mainly Dalit and Rajput inhabitants in Jhalo Ka Dhana village. The attack took place during the traditional procession where the groom goes around the village and was passing by some Rajput homes. The attack led to panic in the procession of about 30-40 people. The men who had attacked ran away, but we caught four of them on Friday,” said Vallabh Nagar Circle Officer Ghanshyam Sharma.

“As soon as we received the information, we sent a team to the spot Thursday evening. A police escort then ensured that the Bindoli procession was done along the original route,” Sharma said. Ramesh Kavia, SHO, Ghasa, said they had arrested four persons. “We lodged an FIR on Thursday under the SC/ST Act and arrested Kalu Singh, Rajendra Singh, Nepal Singh and Kishan Singh, who were named in Meghwal’s complaint,” Kavia said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now