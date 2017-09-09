Jaipur clashes: One dead in police firing, curfew imposed in Ramganj area

Curfew has been imposed in Ramganj. (source: ANI) Curfew has been imposed in Ramganj. (source: ANI)

At least one person was killed after violent clashes erupted between police and locals in Ramganj area of Jaipur on Friday, news agency PTI reported. The clashes began after a police constable allegedly assaulted a motorcycle-borne couple for unknown reasons. “A petty dispute between a police constable and a motorcycle-borne couple late last night led to clashes between the locals and the police, following which the curfew was imposed around 1 AM in Ramganj area, where the violence broke out,” Jaipur Police Commissioner Sanjay Agarwal told PTI.

After the alleged assault, a mob of locals gathered around Ramganj police station and burnt down five vehicles, including an ambulance and a police jeep. The mob also damaged 21 other jeeps, police official said. To control the mob, the police resorted to firing tear gas shells and rubber bullets. As the mob burnt down a power house and the situation appeared getting out of control, police opened fire on the mob, in which one person, identified as Mohammed Raees, was killed, Agarwal tod PTI.

Curfew has been imposed in four police stations in the region to bring the situation under control, the Police Commissioner added. Internet services has also been suspended and schools were shut down. Agarwal further said that security forces, including Rajasthan Armed Constabulary (RAC) and home guard jawans have been employed in the curfew-laden areas.

(With inputs from PTI)

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd