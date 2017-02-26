Jaipur: Ambulance driver arrested for demanding cash for blood

A private ambulance driver has been arrested for taking Rs 30,000 to provide blood and plasma to the family members of a patient at state-run SMS Hospital here, police said today. The accused has been identified as 45-year-old Raj Kumar hailing from Uttar Pradesh, police said.

“Raj Kumar took the money from the family members in lieu of providing four units of blood and nine units of plasma to a cancer patient admitted at the hospital,” Shiv Dayal, SHO of Moti Dungri police station, said.

The family had made a complaint about the matter with the nursing staff of the hospital who then informed the police, the SHO said.

The driver has been arrested and booked under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 420 (fraud) and 406 (criminal breach of trust), he added.