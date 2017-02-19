Jaipur: Accused dies in police custody

A 25-year-old detained by Ratangarh police in connection with an attempt to murder case died in police custody. A resident of Bungi village, Chanan Ram (25) was detained for interrogation on Saturday and was later admitted to a hospital after he fell unconscious while eating dinner, investigating officer Surendra Barupal said.

Deputy superintendent of police Narayan Das said that Ram was wanted in two cases and was booked for loot, assault and several other cases by Ratangarh police.

“He was rushed to a nearest hospital where was declared dead by the team of doctors. It is a custodial death and judicial inquiry has been ordered,” Das said.