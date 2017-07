Source: Google Maps Source: Google Maps

Two youths were killed when their motorcycle was hit by an Army truck in Barmer district of Rajasthan on Saturday. The accident occurred when the duo were on their way to Chohtan town from their village, police said. One of the deceased has been identified as Sakhiram Meghwal, (19), while the other was yet to be identified.

