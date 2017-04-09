Jains urge meat traders to shut shop on Mahavir Jayanti

The JAIN community from across Maharashtra has appealed to slaughterhouses, meat wholesalers and retailers to close operations on Sunday, on the occasion of Mahavir Jayanti. “Maharashtra is the only state, which now allows meat trade on Shri Mahavir Janma Kalyanak Day (Mahavir Jayanti). It is our earnest request to the slaughterhouses and meat retailers to close operations on Sunday, to respect our religious sentiments,” said BJP MLA Mangal Prabhat Lodha, who is a patron of the Jain Shakti Foundation.

After a 14-year ban on meat vending in the state on Mahavir Jayanti, this year the vendors are allowed to set shop on the day after a recent ruling in the Bombay High Court. On March 31, a bench headed by Justice AS Oka, quashed a 2003 government circular that had directed all slaughterhouses and meat shops to remain closed on Mahavir Jayanti every year.

“We recently came to know about the hearing and did not have enough time to appeal in the Supreme Court. Hence, we have appealed to the traders directly,” added Lodha.

Meanwhile, dealers said respecting the sentiments of Jains, no slaughter would be carried out Sunday. “Following a meeting with the Jain association, we have decided to shut down slaughterhouses as a mark of respect to the Jains,” said Mohammed Ali Qureshi, president of the Beef Dealers’ Association.

He said shops would remain open but sell meat processed from Saturday.

