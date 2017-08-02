Jailed SP Salwinder Singh wants salary during suspension period hiked from 50% to 75%

Salwinder Singh Salwinder Singh

Suspended Superintendent of Police Salwinder Singh wants his salary during his suspension period enhanced to 75 per cent from 50 per cent he is currently getting. Citing rules that he is entitled to 75 per cent of his salary after six-month period of his suspension and pleading he was finding it difficult to make both ends meet with 50 per cent of the salary, Salwinder has demanded enhancement of his suspension salary. Punjab’s Home department will take a decision on his request even as office of state’s Director General of Police has recommended that no enhancement in Salwinder’s salary be done. DGP office, sources say, cited cases suspended SP faces and delay on his part to join investigations while recommending against any hike in suspension pay.

Salwinder was declared proclaimed offender in a sexual abuse case before he surrendered in April this year. He is currently lodged in Amritsar Central Jail.

The DGP office had written to the Home department for his compulsory retirement from service due to cases he faces. The Home department is analysing the details of the cases against Salwinder to take a call whether to go by the recommendation of DGP office and compulsorily retire him, or dismiss him from service.

The Home department, while writing to the Punjab Police, had also sought details of National Investigation Agency’s views on Salwinder in Pathankot Air Force Station attack case. The Punjab police in turn wrote to the NIA, which recently sent the copy of charge-sheet in Pathankot Air Force Station attack case. Among other details, the NIA charge-sheet mentions the sequence of events where the vehicle of Salwinder, then Gurdaspur SP, was taken over by terrorists who went on to attack Pathankot airbase after dumping the SP and his cook on the way.

