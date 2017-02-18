Jailed godman’s sudden support beefs up Jat quota stir, foxes govt

Followers of Rampal hand over a letter of support to AIJASS leader Yashpal Malik during ‘Jat Nyay Dharna’ at Jassia village in Rohtak district on Friday. Express Followers of Rampal hand over a letter of support to AIJASS leader Yashpal Malik during ‘Jat Nyay Dharna’ at Jassia village in Rohtak district on Friday. Express

JAT QUOTA agitators have received support from an odd corner with thousands of followers of jailed godman Rampal joining their stir at Jassia village in Rohtak on Friday. The development indicates a new social combination as most of the followers of Rampal are from backward communities, including Dalits. Rampal is currently lodged in a Hisar jail after his arrest along with 500 supporters from his Satlok Ashram in the district in 2014. Police had filed over half-a-dozen FIRs against Rampal and his supporters under various charges, including murder and sedition.

The authorities were surprised on Friday when they saw thousands of protesters joining the Jassia dharna of Jat agitators. “We don’t know from where they all came,” said an intelligence official. Not only this, the Rampal followers also gave a written letter of support to the All India Jat Aarakshan Sangharsh Samiti (AIJASS) president, Yashpal Malik. “We belong to all 36 communities of the society. The BJP government has been trying to divide the society on caste lines for political gains, just like on the pattern of Britishers’ policy of divide and rule,” said Sukhvinder Das, Rajinder Singh and other followers of Rampal in the letter.

“We support the dharnas by six castes (Jats, Jat Sikhs, Rors, Bishnois, Tyagis, Mulla Jat or Muslim Jats) for their demand of reservation. We will reach the dharnas wherever there would be requirement for the same,” they added. Despite being in jail, Rampal still enjoys a large following not only in Haryana, but also in UP, MP, Delhi and Rajasthan. There were about 20,000 followers in his fort-like ashram before police arrested Rampal on November 19, 2014. There were violent clashes also and his followers had to be flushed out from his ashram before police finally arrested him. The incident had also caused a few casualties and left hundreds injured.

On their part, Jat agitators at all dharnas have named the same as Nyay Dharnas of 36 biradaris (communities), in an apparent bid to dismiss apprehensions of a caste conflict during their stir. The increasing number of protesters at dharna sites has kept authorities on tenterhooks since January 29 when the AIJASS launched the fresh the stir. Meanwhile, the Haryana government on Friday decided to depute senior IAS officers to guide and support the deputy commissioners in eight districts in view of Basant Mela and Jat agitation. They have been asked to reach the respective districts latest by February 18 noon and remain present there till the forenoon of February 20.

The government has observed that even as some districts are nearing the holding of last of their Basant Melas for promotion of cashless transaction and disseminating information on all citizen services being extended by various departments of the state government, the DCs are to focus on coordinating efforts to ensure the ongoing dharnas remained peaceful.

‘No talks till Balidan Diwas’

Encouraged by the increasing support to their stir at dharnas across the state, Jat agitators have refused to participate in talks with the government for the next two days. AIJASS representatives across the state met at Jassia village on Friday. “The talks with the government on its invitation will be held only after the Balidan Diwas to be observed at dharnas on February 19,” Malik said after the meeting. The samiti has also said that the next strategy of their stir would be announced in February. Malik later said the government had invited them for second phase of talks on February 20. “But we have not taken a decision to participate in the talks yet,” he said.

Who is Rampal?

Engineer-turned-self-styled godman ‘Sant’ Rampal was arrested by Haryana police in November 2014 after a clash between his followers and police at Barwala ashram near Hisar. He first courted controversy in 2006 after a bloody battle between his followers and Arya Samaj members in which one person was killed and 59 others were seriously injured near his ashram at Karontha in Rohtak district. Rampal had lived in Karontha ashram till 2006 when the district administration attached its properties.