Sasikala applies for parole to meet ailing husband

Currently lodged at Parappana Agrahara jail in Bengaluru, Sasikala was convicted and sentenced to a four-year prison term in the Rs 66.6-crore disproportionate assets case. Currently lodged at Parappana Agrahara jail in Bengaluru, Sasikala was convicted and sentenced to a four-year prison term in the Rs 66.6-crore disproportionate assets case.

Jailed AIADMK chief V K Sasikala has applied for a 15-day parole to meet her ailing husband M Natarajan, her nephew and sidelined party leader T T V Dhinakaran said on Monday. Natarajan, undergoing treatment at a corporate hospital in Chennai for liver problem, was “stable” and was awaiting liver transplantation, Dhinakaran told reporters.

“We have applied for the parole of ‘General Secretary’ (Sasikala). She will get permission for sure. The (Karnataka) Prisons Department will decide on the number of days the parole will be given for,” he said. Asked how many days Sasikala had applied for, Dhinakaran said her “advocate has said she wanted 15 days”.

Currently lodged at Parappana Agrahara jail in Bengaluru, Sasikala was convicted and sentenced to a four-year prison term in the Rs 66.6-crore disproportionate assets case. Natarajan has been undergoing treatment at the corporate hospital for the past few days.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App