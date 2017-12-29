Jai Ram Thakur meets Virbhadra, Dhumal, leaves for Delhi today

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur with his predecessor Virbhadra Singh at the latter’s residence in Shimla on Thursday. Pradeep Kumar Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur with his predecessor Virbhadra Singh at the latter’s residence in Shimla on Thursday. Pradeep Kumar

Keeping up tradition, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Thursday met his predecessor Virbhadra Singh at his residence and discussed issues pertaining to the state’s development. Accompanied Suresh Bhardwaj, Shimla MLA and now a cabinet minister, Thakur spent around half-an- hour with Singh.

Before this, the new CM also drove to former CM Prem Kumar Dhumal, who was earlier made the BJP’s chief ministerial candidate before the recently concluded Assembly polls.

“It was just a courtesy call. In fact, state has a very healthy tradition when a new Chief Minister calls on the predecessor and takes some tips. I also wanted blessings from Dhumal ji, which he willingly extended to me,” said Thakur, who will be flying to Delhi on Friday to meet central BJP leaders and some Union ministers to seek their help for Himachal Pradesh.

The CM said he would also meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Ram Nath Govind. “I will also extend them New Year’s greetings,” he said. ENS

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App