Jai Ram Thakur of Mandi: In choice of new CM, BJP’s long-term ambition for Himachal Pradesh

After all the talk about the BJP choosing between veterans J P Nadda and Prem Kumar Dhumal — who eventually lost his election — the emergence of Jai Ram Thakur, 52, as chief minister-designate for Himachal Pradesh may appear suddenly. The party did, however, drop signs during the run-up to the elections that it a key role in mind for Thakur.

At a rally for Thakur in Thunag shortly after the BJP had declared Dhumal as its CM candidate, BJP chief Amit Shah said: “If you get Jai Ram Thakur elected to the assembly, he will get a very important position in the next BJP government.” Union ministers Nadda and Smriti Irani endorsed the choice later. Then, at a rally in Sundernagar days before polling, Prime Minister Narendra Modi told Thakur in public: “Pull up your socks, Jai Ramji; we are looking up to you.”

So what went into the selection? Thakur’s relatively young age is one of the factors, BJP insiders say in a state where the party wants to break the tradition of alternating governments. “Why is it that we have not returned to power after five years when we have examples such as Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Gujarat? Can we not replicate this in Himachal?” Amit Shah is said to have told the party’s core group in 2014, when he visited the state.

Even after the BJP declared Dhumal as its chief ministerial candidate, Thakur had not fallen out of focus, says a BJP leader. At that point, the leader says, the BJP was looking at grooming Thakur as successor to Dhumal should there be a need to enforce the age limit the Prime Minister is said to be keen on.

“Thakur becoming chief minister at age 52 has a lot of meaning for a party that is hoping for a longer innings in government,” says Rakesh Jamwal, the BJP MLA from Sundernagar. Jamwal’s seat is in Mandi, Thakur’s home district, and the CM-designate’s roots are apparently another reason for choosing Thakur. “Since the BJP has already won nine of 10 seats in Mandi district, the Congress should stop looking at Mandi as its bastion now,” Jamwal says.

For the state’s second largest district, this is the first time it has sent a CM — the state’s 14th — in 54 years. In 18 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP has won only Mandi only four times (the Bharatiya Lok Dal won once, in 1977). Prominent Congress winners include former CM Virbhadra Singh, his wife Pratibha and former Union minister Sukh Ram. Although Virbhadra has been MP from Mandi, he has represented Shimla seats in the assembly.

“The only area that has never had a chief minister since independence was Mandi. Thus Thakur’s selection puts the BJP at a major advantage,” says Ram Swaroop Sharma, the current Mandi MP, referring to the size of the Mandi electorate.

Other things that went in favour of Thakur, who began from the student organisation ABVP in Jammu and Kashmir, is a clean image, a low profile and close links to the RSS. As state party president in 2006-2007, he caught the attention of the national leadership and was later made Himachal’s rural development and panchayti raj minister. A five-time MLA from Seraj, earlier known as Chachiot and one of the remotest and underdeveloped areas of Mandi, Thakur had never been involved in a controversy.

