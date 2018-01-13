Jai Ram Thakur not the youngest CM of Himachal Pradesh: Congress

Former Prem Kumar Dhumal congratulates Jai Ram Thakur after he was chosen BJPs legislatures leaders, Shimla on Sunday. (Express Photo/Pradeep Kumar/File) Former Prem Kumar Dhumal congratulates Jai Ram Thakur after he was chosen BJPs legislatures leaders, Shimla on Sunday. (Express Photo/Pradeep Kumar/File)

Refuting the BJP’s claim to have the youngest chief minister in Himachal Pradesh, the Congress today said it had more younger chief ministers in the state.

Himachal Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur is 53-years-old, while Y S Parmar was 45 when he assumed CMs office, Ram Lal was 48, Shanta Kumar was just 42, Vir Bhadra Singh was 49 and P K Dhumal was 53, senior Congress leader and MLA Asha Kumari said in the 13th Himachal Pradesh Assembly yesterday.

The MLA also slammed the government for not translating the Governor’s speech properly during the swearing-in ceremony.

“The translation of the Governor’s speech from Hindi to English was also not checked properly,” Kumari said.

