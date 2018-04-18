Himachal Pradesh to raise issue of its share in BBMB power projects

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur. (Express Photo by Prem Nath Pandey/File) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur. (Express Photo by Prem Nath Pandey/File)

Himachal Pradesh will take up the issue of its 7.19 per cent share in electricity generated from power projects run by Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) with the governments of Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan to get the matter expedited. Himachal Pradesh has been demanding its share in electricity generated from BBMB power projects for long. In 2011, the Supreme Court had upheld the state’s claim of 7.19 per cent share in BBMB power projects located in Himachal Pradesh’s territory under the Punjab Reorganisation Act 1966.

The state had worked out over Rs 4,000 crore of arrears as per 7.19 per cent share which was to be paid by Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan. “We are planning to raise the issue of our claim with the states of Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan. We will raise our demand as per the SC directions. We will get this matter expedited,” Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur told reporters at Chandigarh on Wednesday.

“We have been demanding it. But till now, Punjab is not ready because the amount (of claim) is big,” he said. Thakur said he has already held a meeting with Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and the state chief secretary in this regard. To a question on whether Himachal Pradesh will seek any royalty from Punjab and Haryana for water supply, Thakur said that the state would raise its demand of share in BBMB as per the Supreme Court ruling.

“Water flows from Himachal Pradesh to Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan and even Delhi. Former Himachal Pradesh chief minister Shanta Kumar had once demanded royalty for power projects but it was not taken seriously at that time,” the chief minister said. The Himachal Pradesh chief minister also raised the issue of staking claim in 7.19 per cent posts of Chandigarh administration as per the provisions of Punjab Reorganisation Act, 1966.

Till 1993, officials from Himachal Pradesh used to work in Chandigarh administration on deputation. “Our share of 7.19 per cent in (posts of) Chandigarh administration had not been taken up effectively. But now we will raise this issue in coming time without getting into any sort of confrontation,” Thakur said.

