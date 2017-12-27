Jai Ram Thakur takes oath: In a first, PM to attend Himachal CM’s swearing-in

BJP leader Jai Ram Thakur will be the 14th chief minister of the state. BJP leader Jai Ram Thakur will be the 14th chief minister of the state.

After a week-long suspense over the hills state’s CM face, a new Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government led by 52-year-old Jai Ram Thakur, a five-time MLA from Seraj in Mandi district, will be sworn in at the historic Ridge Maidan in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP top brass on Wednesday morning.

Thakur, a gentle face of the party, had emerged as party’s choice for the chief minister, after his predecessor Prem Kumar Dhumal, lost his election from Sujanpur.

The new cabinet cleared by the party’s core group and high command has a number of new faces and many surprises as well. The names include Suresh Bhardwaj (four-time Shimla MLA and former party president), Mohinder Singh (seven-time MLA and former minister from Mandi district) apart from Anil Sharma, a former Congress minister.

The first-timers who have secured a cabinet berth include Ram Lal Markande, a tribal elected from Lahaul Spiti, Govind Thakur (three-time Manali MLA), Dr Rajiv Sejal (three-time MLA from Kasauli), Virender Kanwar (four-time MLA from Kutlehar, Una), Bikaram Thakur (four-time MLA from Jaswan, Kangra), and Vipin Parmar (three-time MLA from Sulah and a loyalist of BJP senior Shanta Kumar in Kangra).

The only woman in the cabinet, who is also an OBC, is former minister Sraveen Chaudhry. Dr Rajeev Bindal, a five-time MLA and former minister, is likely to be made the Assembly Speaker.

Narinder Bragta, a senior BJP MLA elected from Jubbal-Kotkhai, Krishan Kapoor, a former minister from Dharamshala, and Ramesh Dhwala from Jawaliji – all former ministers — are not in the cabinet this time.

The swearing-in ceremony, which will take place at 11 am in the state capital, will be a show of strength for the party where BJP’s who and who will be present.

This is for the first time in the state when a prime minister will be present at the swearing-in ceremony of a chief minister. The list of the top BJP leaders arriving are union Home Minister Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, former Deputy Prime LK Advani, several chief ministers and deputy chief ministers of the BJP-ruled states like Assam, Haryana, Uttarakhand, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh, union ministers, MPs and top BJP leaders.

Sources in the government said nearly 14 helicopters will be flying to Shimla to ferry chief ninisters, deputy chief ministers and central ministers. Three helicopetrs will fly with the prime minister. As there is not enough parking space at Annandale ground (helipad), the helicopters will fly back to Chandigarh after dropping and will return after VVIP’s movements start later in the day.

In all, there will be 26 VVIPs on the stage – when Thakur will take oath along with his ministers.

