Arrest Tytler, Harsimrat Badal tells Rajnath

Union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Friday met Home Minister Rajnath Singh and demanded the “immediate arrest” of Congress leader Jagdish Tytler in connection with his “involvement” in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots. The Shiromani Akali Dal leader met Singh with her party colleague Naresh Gujral and submitted a memorandum and a video of a purported sting operation showing Tytler apparently admitting his role in the riots.

Tytler has said the video is doctored. “It is a matter of great shock and concern that Jagdish Tytler has clearly admitted his involvement in killing of 100 Sikhs and also admitted his culpability in several heinous crimes..,” Badal said in the memorandum, reports PTI. The food processing minister requested Singh to direct investigating agencies to immediately arrest Tytler and conduct a lie-detector test on him.

Badal also claimed that, according to the sting operation, the Congress leader had admitted his culpability in illegal transactions running into billions of rupees in the appointment of Delhi High Court judges among others.

The sting operation was released by the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) president Manjit Singh GK earlier this week. He had said it was received by him from an unknown man on February 3.

Tytler has filed a police complaint against the DSGMC president, accusing him of circulating a “doctored” video clip.

