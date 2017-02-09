Latest News
  • Jagdish Tytler asked to appear in court on CBI plea for lie detection test in ’84 riots case

Jagdish Tytler asked to appear in court on CBI plea for lie detection test in ’84 riots case

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate yesterday asked Tytler and Verma to appear before him tomorrow at 4 PM to ascertain their stand on the plea.

By: PTI | New Delhi | Published:February 9, 2017 6:49 pm
jadgish tytler, tytler 84 riots case, jagdish tytler lie detector test, 84 riots cbi investigation, congress tytler 84 iots, abhishek verma arms dealer, delhi court, cbi 1984 riots plea, 84 anti sikh riots, congress Congress leader Jagdish Tytler. (File photo)

Congress leader Jagdish Tytler has been directed by a Delhi court to appear before it tomorrow on a CBI plea seeking permission to conduct lie detection test on him in a 1984 anti-Sikh riots case. Besides Tytler, CBI has also sought conduct of the test on arms dealer Abhishek Verma. Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate yesterday asked Tytler and Verma to appear before him tomorrow at 4 PM to ascertain their stand on the plea. The case pertains to death of three Sikhs in the aftermath of the riots that broke out after the assassination of the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

Tytler has been given a clean chit by CBI thrice in the case but the probe agency has been directed by the court to further investigate the matter.

Verma has made several statements to CBI against the senior Congress leader that he allegedly pressurised witnesses in the case.

Election 2017

Best of Express

Must Read

Feb 09: Latest News