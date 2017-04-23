After he killed a cow

Jagdish and his wife Gitabai. She filed a police complaint against the villagers Jagdish and his wife Gitabai. She filed a police complaint against the villagers

Sitting on his haunches near his field in Taharpur, a village in Madhya Pradesh’s Guna district, Jagdish Banjara says he is “too scared to go home”. So he spends most of his time in the makeshift house in his field. Having harvested his wheat crop, he has little to do here.

Jagdish is a “hatyara (killer)” and “papi (sinner)” in the eyes of villagers who follow the practice of punishing killers of cows or their progeny with sanctions that include Ganga snaan, social boycott, a feast for the entire village or, like they had ordered Jagdish, asking the ‘accused’ to marry off his daughter, irrespective of her age. Jagdish says he nearly gave in and that if it wasn’t for his wife Gitabai, who went to police against the villagers, his five-year-old daughter Phoolbai would have been married by the end of this month.

Three years ago, while trying to scare cattle that threatened his crop, 35-year-old Jagdish had flung a stone that hit a calf, which later died. His ordeal began more than a year later when Gitabai, who was then in Sikar, Rajasthan, spoke about the incident to fellow villagers from Taharpur.

Every year, villagers from these parts go to Sikar, over 500 km away, where they work as daily wagers, earning up to Rs 500. Gitabai was on one such trip, with Jagdish back in Taharpur, when she spoke about her husband’s alleged transgression.

The revelation sparked an outcry back in Taharpur, a village of over 100 households. Jagdish had ‘sinned’ by killing a calf and worse, he had hidden his crime. So the villagers slapped a string of sanctions on him.

“I sacrificed a goat, threw a feast of malpuva, and offered two peti (crates) of liquor — all this cost me a lot. Yet, they were not done,’’ says Jagdish, talking about how the villagers decreed that he get his five-year-old daughter married to a minor boy. The marriage, they told Jagdish, was to save others in the village from possible curses that might befall them for the ‘sin’.

A few months ago, the couple and their daughter Phoolbai were taken to a house in the tehsil headquarters of Aaron, where the girl was engaged to eight-year-old Devendra Banjara, who belongs to a poor, landless family from Vidisha.

Even after the engagement, alleges Gitabai, the villagers continued to harass them. That’s when she decided to file a police complaint against the villagers.

“One woman even told me she wouldn’t let me fill water from the village well. I could not take it any longer,’’ says Gitabai. “Had I not gone to the police, my daughter would have been married this akha teej.”

That forced the district administration to intervene and ask Jagdish, Devendra’s father Lalla and two members of the gram panchayat, Sultan Nayak and Ram Singh, to sign a bond for Rs 20,000 each. According to the bond, if the marriage took place, they would be jailed and lose Rs 20,000.

The villagers regard Gitabai’s act of defiance to be as sinful as her husband’s ‘crime’. “So no one talks to Gitabai,” says Bhagabai, an anganwadi worker. “Only I do because ADM sahib (additional district magistrate Niyaz Ahmed Khan) has asked me to visit the family daily to check if someone is putting pressure on them to go ahead with the marriage.”

“No one is ready to marry their daughters into this village where a hatyara (murderer) lives,’’ says Mayabai, a 55-year-old mother of four. She claims a village girl, who married after Jagdish had committed his “crime” but before the matter could become public, is “leading a terrible life”. Several in the village repeat this story of a ruined marriage and insist that unless some girl from Jagdish’s family is married off, “the curse will not go away”.

A group of men are seated outside Sultan Nayak’s house. Nayak is one of the two panchayat members who signed the bond and among the many who were party to the diktat on Phoolbai’s marriage.

Blaming the couple for bringing “disrepute” to the village by going to the police, the villagers claim they never forced Jagdish to arrange for the marriage of their minor daughter. “How can we think of doing that? We only said a girl from Jagdish’s family has to marry so that the curse is lifted; it could have been any of his nieces,’’ says 46-year-old Bisen Nayak, adding tersely, “We will not invite the couple to any wedding in the village.”

While talking about the calf killing as “kaand (scandal)”, they laugh about the “bakre ka bhandara (feast of goat meat)” that Jagdish had hosted and admit to having eaten “everything”.

On a hot afternoon, sitting on a cot in the courtyard of the family’s mud house, Phoolbai and her eight-year-old brother Sunil are eating icecreams. Neither has ever attended school and usually accompany their parents when they go to Sikar for work.

As Gitabai talks about the social boycott the family faces, a neighbour chides her for filing the police complaint.

Gitabai says she was left with no choice. “My husband gave in because they said they would beat him up. Not me,’’ she says.

