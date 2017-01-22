Latest News
Jagdalpur Bhubaneswar Hirakhand express derails LIVE updates: 23 dead, several injured, probe ordered

Hirakhand Express derails: Nine coaches and the engine of the train derailed at around 11 PM on Saturday.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: January 22, 2017 8:43 am
hirakhand express, jagdalpur bhubaneswar express, train derailed, train derailed odisha, train derailed andhra pradesh, hirakhand express derails. odisha train accident, andhra pradesh train accident, train accident, train accident updates, train derailment updates The Odisha bound Hirakhand express derailed at 11 PM on Saturday. ANI photo

At least 23 people were killed and several others injured after the Jagdalpur Bhubaneswar Hirakhand Express train derailed near Kuneru station in Vizianagaram district of Andhra Pradesh on Saturday night. Nine coaches and the engine of the train derailed at around 11 pm on Saturday.

Relief and rescue operations were put into force by administration immediately and the railways issued a list of helpline numbers. Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu offered condolences to the families of those killed in the accident and said that the investigation to ascertain the cause was started.

LIVE UPDATES BELOW

Namit Hans January 22, 20178:42 am

Commissioner Railway Safety (Civil Aviation Ministry) will enquire into Hirakhand Express derailment. Anil Saxena says all the possible angles will be taken into consideration including any dubious activity like tampering with the railway tracks.

Namit Hans January 22, 20178:37 am
Andhra Pradesh CM tweets helpline numbers

Namit Hans January 22, 20178:29 am

The East Coast Railway has informed that 13 unaffected coaches of the Hirakhand express carried the passengers for the rest of the journey. Also bus service was arranged free of cost for those left stranded.

Namit Hans January 22, 20178:24 am

Union Minister for Railways Suresh Pradbhu has announced a compensation of Rs 2 lakh for the kin of deceased. Also, Rs 25,000 ex gratia for those injured and Rs 50,000 for the seriously injured has also been announced. Meanwhile, Anil Saxena of Indian Railways told news agency ANI that a total of 54 people have been injured in the incident so far.

Namit Hans January 22, 20178:21 am

Namit Hans January 22, 20178:19 am

“Anguished to learn about train accident near Vizianagaram. We are monitoring the situation & providing help in all ways possible,” Andhra Pradesh CM told news agency ANI. 23 people have reportedly been killed and 36 others injured in the accident. The rescue operations are still underway and the death count may go up.

