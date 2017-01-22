Jagdalpur Bhubaneswar Hirakhand express derails LIVE updates: 23 dead, several injured, probe ordered

The Odisha bound Hirakhand express derailed at 11 PM on Saturday. ANI photo The Odisha bound Hirakhand express derailed at 11 PM on Saturday. ANI photo

At least 23 people were killed and several others injured after the Jagdalpur Bhubaneswar Hirakhand Express train derailed near Kuneru station in Vizianagaram district of Andhra Pradesh on Saturday night. Nine coaches and the engine of the train derailed at around 11 pm on Saturday.

Relief and rescue operations were put into force by administration immediately and the railways issued a list of helpline numbers. Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu offered condolences to the families of those killed in the accident and said that the investigation to ascertain the cause was started.

