Jagdalpur-Bhubaneswar Express derails: The tragedy is saddening, says PM Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said the Jagdalpur-Bhubaneswar Express train derailment was saddening, condoling the loss of lives.

“My thoughts are with those who lost their loved ones due to the derailment of Jagdalpur-Bhubaneswar Express. The tragedy is saddening,” he tweeted, adding, “I pray for a speedy recovery of all those injured due to the train accident.” “The Railway Ministry is monitoring the situation very closely and is working to ensure quick rescue and relief operations,” Prime Minister Modi said.

The derailment took place at around 11 pm Saturday night. According to the latest available details, 27 people have lost their lives and over 50 injured. The Railways have ordered a probe into the derailment and Union Minister Suresh Prabhu is on his way to the accident site. Click here for LIVE updates

The government has also announced compensation of Rs 2 lakh for the families of those who lost their lives, 50,000 for those seriously injured and 25,000 for those with minor injuries.

Nine coaches and the engine of the Jagdalpur Bhubaneswar Hirakhand Express train derailed near Kuneru station in Vizianagaram district of Andhra Pradesh.

