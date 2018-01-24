Fodder scam: Jagannath Mishra convicted for second time

Jagannath Mishra Jagannath Mishra

Former Bihar chief minister Jagannath Mishra, along with Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, was on Wednesday pronounced guilty in a fodder scam related to fraudulent withdrawal of money from Chaibasa treasury in 1990s by a special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court in Ranchi.

The case pertains to fraudulent withdrawal of Rs 37.62 crore from the Chaibasa treasury in the 1990s. Apart from Lalu, some of the other main accused who have been convicted in the case are RK Rana, Vidyasagar Nisha, Dhruv Bhagat, former chief secretary Sajal Chakraborty, IAS officials Phool Chand Singh and Mahesh Prasad. Out of total 56 accused in the case, six have been acquitted.

This is the second case in which Jagannath Mishra has been found guilty. On September 30, 2013, a special CBI court in Ranchi convicted him, along with 44 others including Lalu, in the fodder scam case involving the withdrawal of Rs 37.7 crore from the Chaibasa treasury. Mishra and Janata Dal-United leader Jagdish Sharma were awarded four years imprisonment each. Lalu was sentenced to five years in jail in the case.

On December 23, 2017, the same court acquitted him of all charges in the second case in the fodder scam pertaining to embezzlement of more than Rs 89 lakh from the Deoghar Treasury between 1991 and 1994. Lalu was convicted in this case as well.

The 900-crore fodder scam was unravelled more than twenty years ago in January 1996 and the chargesheet was filed against Lalu Prasad as on of the accused persons in June 1997 by the CBI. The trial began before the special CBI court, Ranchi in February 2002.

