Jaganmohan Reddy to launch padayatra in Nov to address grievances of people

YSR Congress president and leader of opposition in Andhra Pradesh Assembly Y S Jaganmohan Reddy YSR Congress president and leader of opposition in Andhra Pradesh Assembly Y S Jaganmohan Reddy

YSR Congress president and leader of opposition in Andhra Pradesh Assembly Y S Jaganmohan Reddy is scheduled to launch a ‘padayatra’ (foot march), called ‘Praja Sankalpam’, in the state on November 6 with an aim to connect with the people. The padayatra, which is spread over a period of six months, will cover 3000 kms, 125 constituencies, more than 5,000 exclusive roadside meetings, 180 influencer group meetings and 125 large public address meetings. It aims to reach out to more than 20,000 party members, and will impact 2 crore individuals across the state.

The campaign aims to inform people that they are a part of the YSR Kutumbam, consider the concerns of the public and voice their suffering, represent their interests and work towards transforming Andhra Pradesh into the most developed state.

The padayatra will commence with a meeting with a selected influencer group, followed by the walk and informal roadside meetings with the public. After the gathering, a second meet is also scheduled after lunch before the next stretch of the padyatra begins.

A three-tier functional structure for the seamless execution will be established. A Padayatra Central Coordination Unit (PCCU) will monitor the campaign at the state level, this unit will be assisted by Padayatra District Coordination Committee (PDCC). The district committee will in turn take the help of Padayatra Assembly Coordination Committee (PACC).

The PACC will suggest the best possible routes to be taken by Reddy, identifying public meeting points, effectively managing crowds and ensuring proper branding in routes taken by the cavalcade.

Video of the day

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd