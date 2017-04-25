Prashant Kishor rejects reports of YSR Congress hiring him for Rs 250 Cr

Prashant Kishor Prashant Kishor

Political strategist Prashant Kishor has rejected the reports of him being hired by YSR Congress. “Absolute bunkum!Tired of such uninformed speculations. When we don’t work on-hire basis, where is the question of anyone “hiring” our services?,” tweeted Kishor’s Indian Political Action Committee following a report by an Andhra based website.

According to greatandhra.com, Kishor was hired by Jagan’s party for a whopping Rs 250 crore. The website said that Jagan took this decision hastily as he learned that the Centre was contemplating conducting early elections to the assemblies and parliament simultaneously in October 2018.

“The team would first study the political situation in Andhra Pradesh, including the anti-incumbency atmosphere building up in the state against the present Telugu Desam Party regime led by N Chandrababu Naidu. From September, Prashant’s team will roll out its strategy,” a YSRC leader was quoted as saying by greatandhra.com.

Prashant is well known in political circles for his political manoeuvring skills and strategies, and as part of this gig, he will be responsible for conducting surveys, moulding public opinion, formulating campaign modules for YSR Congress.

Prashant, however, has not had a successful run lately. He spearheaded the strategies of the alliance Samajwadi Party-Congress in Uttar Pradesh. But the alliance failed to get the mandate.

It was largely held that his ideas were instrumental in Narendra Modi victory in 2014 General Elections. However, he quit the BJP camp after a rift with party president Amit Shah. He later joined hands with Nitish Kumar and was instrumental in helping the JDU-RJD alliance come to power in Bihar.

First Published on: April 25, 2017 7:14 pm

