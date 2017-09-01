Jagan Mohan Reddy to launch YSR Kutumbam campaign on Saturday

A formalised mechanism is established at JMRs office to submit and record people’s grievances. Trained party workers will engage and interact with the members of the household about YSR. A formalised mechanism is established at JMRs office to submit and record people’s grievances. Trained party workers will engage and interact with the members of the household about YSR.

YSR Congress Party president Jagan Mohan Reddy will on Saturday launch the YSR Kutumbam campaign at the YSR Auditorium, Pulivendula in Kadapa district of Andhra Pradesh. He will also unveil a hotline number for citizens to directly connect with him. The campaign aims to ensure each individual registering and connecting to JMR’s office get an IVRS (Interactive Voice Response System) call from JMR. He will welcome them to the Kutumbam with a message of assurance to resolve their issues once he is in power.

With this campaign the party intends to touch one crore households of Andhra Pradesh, enrolling one member from every household in the state. A statement released by the party said, “It is his resolve that upon forming the Government, he would work towards resolving their issues. Solving their problems will be the priority of JMR’s government”

This campaign will entail the citizens of Andhra Pradesh, for the very first time, as an active participant/stakeholder in setting the agenda for their next government.

