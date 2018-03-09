Jagan Mohan Reddy dares Chandrababu Naidu to leave NDA, backs no-confidence move

“TDP should also come out of the NDA alliance and support a no-confidence motion YSRCP will move on March 21. On April 6, all TDP MPs should join us in resigning enmasse,’’ YSR Congress Party Jaganmohan Reddy said. “TDP should also come out of the NDA alliance and support a no-confidence motion YSRCP will move on March 21. On April 6, all TDP MPs should join us in resigning enmasse,’’ YSR Congress Party Jaganmohan Reddy said.

A day after Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu announced that the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) was pulling out its two ministers from the BJP-led government at the Centre, YSRCP chief and Leader of Opposition in Assembly Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy has dared Naidu to pull out of the NDA completely.

“TDP should also come out of the NDA alliance and support a no-confidence motion YSRCP will move on March 21. On April 6, all TDP MPs should join us in resigning enmasse,’’ Jagan said Thursday.

On Wednesday, Naidu had said the party will take a call on pulling out of NDA “when the time comes”. The announcement had come hours after Finance Minister Arun Jaitley ruled out “special status” to Andhra Pradesh.

According to political commentators, Naidu has stolen Jagan’s thunder by asking the two ministers to resign. “In Parliament, Assembly and across Andhra, the TDP is now being seen as champion of the special status issue instead of YSRCP, which built up the campaign last year and created pressure on TDP to act,’’ says political commentator C Narasimha.

With Jaitley categorically stating that there is no question of giving special status to Andhra Pradesh, Jagan’s plans to join hands with BJP are no longer viable. “There is no question of going back on the special category status demand. It is a lifeline for Andhra Pradesh which is suffering due to the bifurcation. The Congress promised it but failed to incorporate it in the AP Reorganisation Act, 2014. The BJP supported and made announcements on the House floor it would ensure special status is given, but changed its stand after coming to power. We hope it will again change its stand. So, we will continue to fight,’’ said YSRCP Rajya Sabha MP Vijay Sai Reddy.

Asked if TDP has upstaged YSRCP on the special category issue, Reddy said Naidu has changed his stand so many times that no one will believe him now.

While Naidu had accepted the special package announced by Jaitley on September 7, 2016, YSRCP kept raising the issue of the special category status. During his Praja Sankalpa Yatra last year, Jagan accused Naidu of compromising interests of the state by accepting the special package. When Jagan announced on February 13 that all YSRCP MPs would resign on April 6 if the Centre doesn’t give special status to AP, the TDP was forced to act.

According to analysts, the high-pitched drama in the last two days climaxing in the resignation of Union Ministers from TDP, P Ashok Gajapati Raju and Y Satyanarayana Chowdary, have created an “anti-BJP feeling” in the state, which might benefit YSRCP.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App