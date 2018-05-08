Madhya Pradesh: Jabalpur doctor resigns over no FIR against BJP workers who ‘threatened rape’

Jabalpur in-charge SP Kumar Saurabh said a probe had been initiated after both sides accused each other of misbehaviour. Jabalpur in-charge SP Kumar Saurabh said a probe had been initiated after both sides accused each other of misbehaviour.

A government doctor posted at a hospital in Jabalpur tendered her resignation on Monday, alleging that no FIR had been filed against local BJP activists who abused her and threatened her with rape three months ago. The doctor, a relative of former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shyama Charan Shukla, was posted as medical officer at the district hospital in Jabalpur. Relatives of a child had an argument with her on February 5 after she reportedly asked them to take the patient to a specialist after preliminary treatment. “I have been repeatedly abused by local BJP leaders’ volunteers at workplace and at Omti Police Station by 10 local gundas,” she said in the resignation letter addressed to the Director, Public Health and Family Welfare. She quoted the abusive words allegedly used by the workers at the hospital and at the police station.

“After hearing and tolerating all this nonsense, I cannot see any ray of hope. I belong to a very reputed Congress party. All my family members are deeply hurt. I belong to the family of ex-chief minister of MP. Till date no FIR has been lodged. So kindly accept my resignation letter. I have all proof and evidence about the incident,” she said in the letter.

Denying the charges against party workers, Jabalpur BJP president G S Thakur accused the doctor of not attending to the patient when she was on duty that day — when, he claimed, the child’s mother lost her cool. The doctor did not respond despite repeated attempts by The Indian Express.

