Jabalpur boy suffering from Progeria made MPSCPCR chairman for a day

A 10-year-old boy from Jabalpur suffering from Progeria was made chairman of the Madhya Pradesh State Commission for Protection of Child Rights (MPSCPCR) for a day on Friday. Shreyansh Waghmare had expressed his wish to visit Bhopal, and hence, a trip was arranged by the Commission. Progeria is a progressive genetic disorder which causes a child to age rapidly. “Shreyansh had expressed desire to visit Bhopal. So we decided to make him the Commission chairman for a day to make him happy,” MPSCPCR chairman Dr Raghvendra Sharma told media.

Shreyansh took part in a programme here as the MPSCPCR chairman, Sharma said. His father Arvind Waghmare said his son was very happy today. “We have taken him to a hospital in Nagpur where doctors told him that this disease is incurable. Such kids live less, and therefore, it is always better to keep them as happy as possible,” Waghmare said.

He further said Shreyansh’s twin brother Siddhanth is absolutely normal and they both study in class V. “Shreyansh is a normal kid in school but gets irritated occasionally when someone tries to pull his cap. He goes to school daily and takes interest in studies,” he said.

Progeria was highlighted by director R Balki in his film “Paa” where Amitabh Bachchan had essayed the role of a child with Progeria. Shreyansh, Waghmare says, is a huge fan of Bachchan and has epxressed his desire to meet the legendary actor.

Shreyansh after conducting Commission’s review meeting issued important directives to the government including action against policemen who deliberately delay action against accused involved in sexual offences against children.

If police delay action against persons involved in sexual offences against children, then punitive measures should be taken against concerned policemen under the provisions of Protection of Children against Sexual Offences Act (POCSO), says the directive issued by Shreyansh.

He also appealed to the government to provide free of cost treatment to those affected with Progeria and also directed the current head of the Commission to provide such forum (which was provided to Shreyansh) to “Divyang” children at district level. Later, he told reporters about the above decisions and also sang a song on demand.

