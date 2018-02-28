Jabalpur BJP leader, aides booked for ‘humiliating’ man

State chief of BJP minority cell Sanwar Patel said he would take up the matter with the state president. (Representational) State chief of BJP minority cell Sanwar Patel said he would take up the matter with the state president. (Representational)

A BJP leader and his associates have been booked in Jabalpur for allegedly kidnapping and humiliating a man after his daughter, who watched the alleged act on a video circulated by the accused, tried to commit suicide.

Shafiq Hira, chief of the ruling BJP’s minority cell in Jabalpur city, and his five associates allegedly took Sadruddin alias Sahab from his home in Anand Nagar to the office of a transport business run by Hira on Thursday. There, he was allegedly beaten up and then forced to get into a “murga” position over a property dispute. The BJP leader allegedly filmed the incident on his phone and circulated the video on WhatsApp, through which it reached Sadruddin’s daughter Shagufta and her friends. Upset over her father’s humiliation, the teenager consumed a poisonous substance and had to be hospitalised.

Hanumantal Police told The Indian Express that an FIR had been registered against Hira and five accomplices under IPC sections related to kidnapping, criminal intimidation, rioting, causing grievous hurt and mischief. State chief of BJP minority cell Sanwar Patel said he would take up the matter with the state president.

