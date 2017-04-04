Jabalpur-Atari Express takes wrong track; station master suspended

In a “major lapse,” the Jabalpur-Atari Express on Tuesday took an incorrect track at Katni South station and reached a wrong station nearly five kms away before being reversed and set on the right path. Following the incident involving the “lapse,” the station master of the Katni South railway station has been put under suspension for his alleged lapse and a probe has been ordered.

The West Central Railway’s Chief PRO Surendra Yadav told PTI that the Katni South station master has been suspended as reversing a train is considered a major lapse by the Railways. The incident occurred at Katni South station under the Jabalpur railway division, where the station master prima facie flagged off the Jabalpur-Atari Express (01707) from Katni South station to the wrong track in afternoon, he said.

“However, after realising that the train has entered the main line, the station master got it reversed (from New Katni junction). Later, the train chugged off to Murwara station via which it goes to its destination Atari (in Punjab),” Yadav added. The approximate distance between Katni South and Katni Junction is 3 to 5 kms.

According to sources, when the train headed towards Bilaspur in Chhattisgarh, which was not the route it was supposed to take, the passengers panicked and started ringing up railway authorities. “After a while, the train was stopped at New Katni junction and was reversed. It was then put on the right track from Katni South station.

“I have told you the fact that is reported to us by our Katni counterparts,” Yadav said when asked if the panicked passengers alerted the authorities about the goof-up over phone and averted the possible mishap.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now