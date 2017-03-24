Amendment to MTP Act proposed before Cabinet: Govt

Health Minister JP Nadda (PTI /File Photo) Health Minister JP Nadda (PTI /File Photo)

A proposal for amendment to Medical Termination of Pregnancy Act to increase gestation limit for women in special category, including rape survivors, has been submitted to the Cabinet, the government said on Friday. Union Health Minister J P Nadda in a written reply in Lok Sabha said his Ministry has recommended amendments to the Medical Termination of Pregnancy (MTP) Act, 1971.

“Based on the recommendation from the National Commission for Women (NCW), one of the proposal is to increase the gestation limit from the present 20 weeks to 24 weeks for special categories of women. “The details of the category would be defined in the Rules and is expected to include survivors of rape and incest, single women (unmarried, divorced and widowed) and other vulnarable women (women with disabilities). The proposal for amendment has been submited to the Cabinet for consideration,” he said.

The MTP act came into existence in 1971 and the existing legislation recognises the importance of providing safe, affordable, accessible and acceptable services to women who need to terminate a pregnancy under certain condition, the Minister said.

