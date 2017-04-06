J-K: Youths held for playing Pak anthem in Ganderbal

Police on Wednesday detained some youths for allegedly playing the Pakistani national anthem at the start of a local cricket match in central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district. Police said officials are probing the reported match in which players also wore uniform matching with that of the Pakistani cricket team.

“We are probing this case and have detained two youths and called some others for questioning,’’ Ganderbal SSP Fayaz Ahmad told The Indian Express. He said only after proper investigation the police will be able to say where and when the cricket match was played.

