J-K: Youth joins militant ranks, fifth in 10 days

After a slain Hizbul Mujahideen militant’s son Bilal Ahmad Shah, another youth Fahad Mushtaq Waza from Srinagar’s Khanyar old city area has joint militant ranks. A picture of Waza, carrying an AK-47 rifle, appeared on the social networking sites on Tuesday, police said.

According to the state police, at least five youths have joined militant ranks in the Valley in the past 10 days sending alarm bells within security agencies, while local sources claim at least 25 youths have taken up arms since January.

Waza’s family members have appealed to him to return home. He is the second from the city to join a militant group this year. Last year, around 126 local youths had joined militant ranks in Kashmir

