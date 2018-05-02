J-K: What was their fault, ask relatives of 3 youths shot dead by militants

Relatives of one of the three youths, Asif Ahmad Sheikh, in Baramulla. (Express Photo) Relatives of one of the three youths, Asif Ahmad Sheikh, in Baramulla. (Express Photo)

A day after three youths from Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla were gunned down by as many unidentified militants outside a shop, relatives sought to know the reason behind the killings.

Asif Ahmad Sheikh (23), Haseeb Ahmad Khan (18) and Mohammad Ashgar (21) — residents of Kakar Hamam area — were shot dead from point blank range outside a shop in Iqbal Market on Monday. Police suspect the hand of LeT militants — two local and one Pakistani. No arrests have been made so far.

“He was innocent and killed without any reason,” said Abdul Khaliq Khan, grandfather of Haseeb, who was the youngest among the three youths. The 18-year-old was released only 15 days ago after serving more than eight months in a jail in Kathua in a case related to drugs, police said. His relatives, however, claim the teenager was arrested in a stone-pelting case.

“We were just given a dead body. We don’t know why he was shot dead… We want that those responsible for the killing be unveiled,” Abdul Khan said.

Around 500 meters away at Ashgar’s house, his mother said, “My son left home around 5 pm (Monday). He said he would be back soon for dinner…but when I called him after hearing gunshots, he did not pick up the phone.” Ashgar, who sold merchandise on a handcart, was also recently arrested by the police and released after one month.

The three families claim there was a well-planned conspiracy behind the killings — to bring the three youths at one spot and shoot them from point blank. They were, however, not willing to divulge any more.

SSP Baramulla Imtiyaz Hussain said they have identified the militants. “Army and police launched a cordon and searched Gania Hamam and Jamia… however, the cordon was later lifted,” the SSP said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App