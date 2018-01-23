J-K: Villagers object to Army camp, force asks for land elsewhere

A week ago, some army officers visited the playground and reportedly gave the go-ahead for the new camp to be made there. (Source: Google Maps) A week ago, some army officers visited the playground and reportedly gave the go-ahead for the new camp to be made there. (Source: Google Maps)

The deputy commissioner of Anantnag has written to the Army’s 2 Rashtriya Rifles, highlighting that the unit’s reported effort to turn a playing area for youths into a security camp was against the wishes of local residents of Shamsipora village and there “is every apprehension of law and order problem in the area”.

The army on Monday said it had asked the district administration to provide alternative land for the camp. A week ago, some army officers visited the playground and reportedly gave the go-ahead for the new camp to be made there. However, villagers saw it as an encroachment on the land used by village youths as a playfield. “When there is a big army camp just 4 km away at Khanbal, then what is the need to occupy a stretch of land that is used as a sports stadium by the youths?” asked Mohammad Shafi, a youth from the village.

A police officer said the army wanted to stop movement of militants towards Bijbehara, Kulgam and Anantnag.

