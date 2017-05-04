J-K: Vehicle comes under avalanche, five persons killed in Doda district

Image for representational purpose. Image for representational purpose.

Five persons were killed while several others injured when a mini bus was hit by an avalanche on the Bhaderwah-Basholi Highway in Jammu and Kashmir’s Doda district today. The avalanche hit the vehicle on its way to Bhaderwah from Bani and it rolled down into a 1500-feet gorge, according to BRO workers clearing the snow and debris near Chattar Gali pass, 38 kms from Bhaderwah.

The bus was carrying 12 passengers. BRO workers along with some locals started rescue operations and also informed the police, said SDPO, Bhaderwah, Birjesh Sharma. “As of now three of the injured including driver of the vehicle have been rescued and sent to Sub District Hospital Bhaderwah,” he said.

Five bodies have been retrieved from the snow.

