J-K: Valley DSP posts photos of house ‘vandalised by security forces’

CALLING IT “vandalism by security forces”, a deputy superintendent of police from South Kashmir on Thursday posted photographs of his “damaged” house on his Facebook page.

“Vandalism by security forces at K P Road Anantnag. Property worth lakhs including windows and window panes of my residential house damaged… Houses/ vehicles and shops smashed and attacked by rods and rocks. This is for the eighth time since 2008 that my residential house has been damaged in such a way,” DSP Nisar Ahmad Bakshi said on his Facebook page.

He also posted photographs of other houses and vehicles which were allegedly damaged by security forces in Anantnag on Wednesday, following stone-throwing protests in the area.

“I would not have posted it on Facebook but this is not the first time it is happening,” Bakshi, who is currently posted with the State Human Rights Commission (SHRC), told The Indian Express. “I think this is the only way to make my plea reach the higher officials, the deputy commissioner.”

“Our house is just on the road,” he said. “Whenever there is a protest in the area, the security forces damage our house, smash its windows.” He added that only his parents live there.

One of his neighbours, Dr Iftikhar Ahmad, said more than 12 houses were damaged by the security forces.

“There was some stone-throwing about half-a-kilometre from our area. They (security forces) chased the protesters. When the youths ran away, they damaged our houses,” he said. “There were many vehicles parked on the road, they smashed their windows also.”

When contacted, a top police officer said they were “looking into” the issue.

“We have sought a report,” said the officer, who did not want to be named.

