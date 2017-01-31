J-K: Uproarious scenes mar Assembly proceedings over Mehbooba Mufti’s ‘anti-national’ remark   

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti (File Photo) Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti (File Photo)

A day after Jammu Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti called “anti-national” all those demanding abrogation of Article 370 of the Indian Constitution, uproarious scenes marked the Legislative Assembly on Tuesday with Speaker Kavinder Gupta adjourning the House twice for 15 minutes each.

Trouble erupted when Speaker following demand by Rajeev Jasrotia, BJP MLA from Kathua, to expung the remarks of Mehbooba Mufti from the record of the House, said “expunged”. Every political party in the state has its own ideology, Jasrotia said.

Without naming the ally People’s Democratic Party and the opposition National Conference, he pointed out that like some asking for “self rule” and some others “autonomy”, they too believe that abrogation of Article 370 is the only solution to all the problems facing the state. Asking as to how he can be termed anti-national for having such political ideology, he asked the Speaker to expunge CM’s remarks.

Uproarious scenes marked the House with opposition National Conference and Congress members storming into the well of the House objecting to Speaker expunging the remarks of the CM who also happens to be the Leader of the House. This has never happened in parliamentary history, NC’s Devender Rana said, adding that it amounts to ally BJP not having confidence in her leadership.

Amidst pandemonium, Speaker adjourned the House for 15 minutes. However, when the House later reassembled, the opposition members were again on their feet.

Speaker said that every political party in the House has its own agenda and those opposing Article 370 cannot be termed anti-national. “I will first go through the record of the House and if anti-national word is used, it will be expunged,” he said leading to uproarious scenes from opposition benches again.

“The chief minister also happens to be leader of the House and by expunging her remarks you are creating a history. I do not want such a history shall be created, so I request that let the CM come and clarify her position,” said former CM Omar Abdullah. However, as opposition members continued making uproar, Speaker again adjourned the House for 15 minutes.

Later, when the House reassembled again, Speaker said that he has not expunged the remarks of leader of the house. “Let me examine the record first,” he said, but opposition members continued raising slogans against BJP who happens to be a coalition partner of PDP in government formation in the state.

However, this did not satisfy the agitating opposition members who continued creating uproarious scenes. Amidst uproarious scenes, House passed the appropriation bill for 2016-17 and the annual budget for 2017-18 whereafter the Speaker adjourn the House sine die.