J-K: Universities, colleges remain shut in Valley

Universities, colleges and higher secondary schools on Tuesday remained closed across Kashmir on the orders of the divisional administration in view of the widespread student protests in the valley. The universities, colleges and classes XI and XII remained closed on Tuesday following orders to this effect issued by Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Baseer Khan yesterday, officials said.

They said these educational institutions were closed as a precautionary measure to prevent further protests.

Students of many of these institutions across the valley on held demonstrations against the alleged high-handedness of security forces against the students of Degree College Pulwama on Saturday.

While scores of students were injured in Pulwama incident, Monday’s clashes also left several dozen students injured. Five police personnel were also injured.

