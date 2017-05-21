J-K: Two soldiers killed along LoC in Kashmir

Officials said that an exchange of fire followed after soldiers guarding the LoC observed movement of the militants and challenged them. Officials said that an exchange of fire followed after soldiers guarding the LoC observed movement of the militants and challenged them.

Two infiltrators and two soldiers were killed when the army intercepted a group of militants near the Line of Control (LoC) in North Kashmir’s Nowgam sector on Saturday, defense spokesman Col Rajesh Kalia said. He said that that two infiltrators were trying to infiltrate in the Valley from across the LoC. “In this operation, the army also lost two of its jawans,’’ he said.

Officials said that an exchange of fire followed after soldiers guarding the LoC observed movement of the militants and challenged them. A search operation was underway near the firefight scene. This was the first infiltration attempt from across the LoC that the army has foiled close to the LoC in Nowgam sector this year. This comes days after the army had spotted some militants in the Uri sector.

Defense minister Arun Jaitley had on Friday visited forward areas in Rampur sector of Uri and discussed situation along the LoC with troops deployed in the area.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now