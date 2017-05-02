Latest News
J-K: Two militants barge into bank in Kulgam, loot Rs 65,000

On Monday, five policemen and two bank officials were killed by militants while looting a cash van of a bank in Kulgam district.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: May 2, 2017 3:15 pm
Kulgam, Kulgam bank looted, jammu and kashmir, Kulgam district, kashmir, Ellaquai Dehati Bank , Kader yaripora, Kashmir bank, Terrorits, Kashmir militants, terrorist attack, kashmir news, india news, indian epxress news On Monday, the cops and the bank officials were dragged out of the vehicle by the militants before getting killed. (Source: Reuters)

A day after five policemen and two bank officials were killed by militants during a robbery bid in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, two militants on Tuesday barged into another bank in the same district and looted Rs 65,000. The incident took place at the Ellaquai Dehati Bank in Kader Yaripora region, news agency ANI reported.

More details awaited 

