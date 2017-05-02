J-K: Two militants barge into bank in Kulgam, loot Rs 65,000

On Monday, the cops and the bank officials were dragged out of the vehicle by the militants before getting killed. (Source: Reuters) On Monday, the cops and the bank officials were dragged out of the vehicle by the militants before getting killed. (Source: Reuters)

A day after five policemen and two bank officials were killed by militants during a robbery bid in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, two militants on Tuesday barged into another bank in the same district and looted Rs 65,000. The incident took place at the Ellaquai Dehati Bank in Kader Yaripora region, news agency ANI reported.

Earlier on Monday, the cops and the bank officials were dragged out of the vehicle by the militants before getting killed.

More details awaited

