J-K: Two militants killed, two soldiers martyred as Army foils infiltration bid

Security forces foiled an infiltration attempt on Saturday, killing two militants in Nowgam sector in Jammu and Kashmir. Two soldiers lost their lives as well in the encounter, reported news agency PTI. “An infiltration bid was foiled by alert troops along the LoC in Nowgam sector. Two infiltrating terrorists were killed,” an army official was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

The infiltration bid comes a day after Defence Minister Arun Jaitley took stock of the overall security situation in the state, along with Army chief General Bipin Rawat and other senior officers. Jaitley was appraised of the situation at the Line of Control (LoC), and visited the forward post in Uri sector where he interacted with troops. The defence minister had tweeted following his visit, “The aggressive domination and readiness of troops for befitting response to any misadventure by enemy is very satisfying.” Jaitley had told officers to maintain vigil and foil any misadventure from across the international border, an army official said.

During Jaitley’s two-day visit to the state, he had also met Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti to discuss issues relating to J&K, where her party the PDP is in alliance with the BJP.

(With inputs from PTI)

