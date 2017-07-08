J-K: Two jawans injured in Bandipora militant attack

The attack took place in the Hajin area of Bandipora (Source: Google Maps) The attack took place in the Hajin area of Bandipora (Source: Google Maps)

Two army jawans have been injured in a militant attack on Saturday morning in Hajin area of Bandipora in Jammu and Kashmir, reported news agency ANI.

Meanwhile, several towns in Kashmir have been put under restrictions ahead of Hizbul Mujahideen militant Burhan Wani’s death anniversary. Earlier on Friday, police said Section 144 CrPC has been imposed in Pulwama and Shopian districts in south Kashmir and in Baramulla district in north forbidding the assembly of people.

More details awaited.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd