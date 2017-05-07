J-K: Two held for PDP worker’s murder

(Representational Image) (Representational Image)

The Jammu & Kashmir Police arrested two people, including a lawyer, for their alleged involvement in the killing of a ruling People’s Democratic Party (PDP) functionary last month. PDP district president Abdul Gani Dar, 64, was killed on April 25 when three unidentified militants intercepted his vehicle and shot him dead in Pulwama.

Pulwama SP Rayees Ahmad Bhat said that one of the men, Aslam Malik, is the owner of the vehicle militants had allegedly used. He added that Bashir Ahmad Rather, the lawyer, had provided some details related to the killing to the militants. Dar’s two guards were unarmed when the militants killed him.

Sources said that suspected militants had earlier barged into Dar’s house twice and threatened his family. Dar had quit the Congress to join the PDP ahead of the 2014 assembly elections. His father, Ghulam Mohammad, was a close aide to former chief minister and PDP founder Mufti Mohammad Sayeed when the two were with the Congress. Dar had unsuccessfully contested the 2008 assembly polls on a Congress ticket.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now